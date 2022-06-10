SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend – in Preston, Burien and Tacoma.

The first Open House is a Preston charmer that will steal your heart right from the start:

Off the beaten path and away from the city, sits this wonderful 1,500 square foot home with hardwoods and fresh paint.

Two bedrooms downstairs plus two more flexible rooms upstairs that may serve as bedroom and office.

Peaceful setting with yard space for gardening and relaxing on the covered deck.

Plenty of parking and even room for your RV and toys.

A small garage plus a shed for storage or workshop space.

Incredibly convenient access to I90, makes this a very versatile commute location!

Nature is your gym, with a paved walking/biking trail just footsteps from your front door.

Award winning Issaquah School District!

Pre-inspection report available.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 11: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 8639 309th Place SE, Issaquah, WA 98027 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1948501 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1902 Approx. House SqFt: 1,500 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,325 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

<center<

Next up – say hello to an impressive 5 bed, 3 bath Burien home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt Rainier and Normandy Park:

Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.

Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level.

Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.

Best views are from the top floor en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.

Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.

Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.

Newer 30-year roof, H2O & furnace.

Copper lines including main supply line.

A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort. This has something for everyone!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 11: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,098,000 MLS Number: 1946233 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1950 Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer LeasedEquipment



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is in Commencement View Estates in Tacoma:

Spectacular 4000+ sq ft home with a view of Mt. Rainier, Sound and Port of Tacoma.

This home is a true open, bright daylight basement rambler.

Four Bedrooms plus a big bonus room (could be 5th bedroom)

Everything you need is on the main Floor: You’ll love the charming office space with it’s own fireplace. The Master Suite has huge double closets with his and hers vanities in the large master bathroom.

There is an additional guest ensuite with private bath.

Oversized gourmet kitchen with eating space is open to a beautiful family room including a wet bar.

Laundry also on the main.

Lower level is open and spacious with a huge rec room & bonus room along with two additional bedrooms and another full bath.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 11: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 6214 15th Street NE, Tacoma, WA 98422 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,195,000 MLS Number: 1934138 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 1994 Approx. House SqFt: 4,781 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 13,125 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.