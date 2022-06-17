The Des Moines Area Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program for children has begun, and free meals are available at no charge to children ages 1 – 18.

Any updates or changes to meal service times, dates, or locations will be reflected on the site list on our website (www.myfoodbank.org/summermeals.html). All of our sites will be closed on 7/4/22.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Site Name & Address Dates & Days of Operation

(all sites will be closed on 7/4/22) Meal Service Type(s) & Time(s) Site Supervisor’s Contact Information Abbey Ridge Apts. 3035 S 204th St. SeaTac, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 1:20-1:35 For all sites, please contact the one of the following: Des Moines Area Food Bank Office (206) 878-2660 Kris Van Gasken (Executive Director) (206) 679-8742 Angle Lake Park 19408 International Blvd S, SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 12:00-2:00 Snack: 2:00-3:30 Bow Lake Elementary 18237 42nd Ave S. SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/21/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 11:30-12:00 Chelsea Park 839 SW 136th St Burien, WA 98166 Tues-Thurs 7/5/22-7/28/22 Lunch: 12:00-12:30 Des Moines Field House Park 1000 S 220th St., Des Moines, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/21/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 11:30-12:00 Snack: 3:15-3:30 Des Moines Marina (at the Farmers Market) 22307 Dock Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 Saturdays 6/18/22 – 8/27/22 Snack: 10:00-11:30 Lunch: 11:30-1:30 Evergreen Aquatic Center 606 SW 116th St. Seattle, WA 98146 Tues-Thurs 7/5/22 – 7/28/22 Snack: 2:20-3:30 McMicken Hts. Park S. 166th St & 40th Ave S SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 11:30-12:00 Snack: 2:30-2:45 Midway Park S 221st St. & 29th Ave S. Des Moines, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 12:30-1:00 Snack: 2:45-3:00 Parkside Elementary 2104 S 247th St., Des Moines, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 1:20-1:40 Pine Ridge Apts. 3725 S 180th St., SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 1:00-1:30 Snack: 3:15-3:30 Redondo Beach at the Boardwalk Redondo Beach Dr. & Redondo Way S., Des Moines, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 11:30-1:00 Snack: 2:00-3:00 Seahurst Park Environmental Center 2220 SW Seahurst Park Rd Burien, WA 98166 Mon-Fri 6/20/22 – 8/12/22 Lunch: 12:00-12:30 Snack: 3:00-3:30 Valley Ridge Park 4644 S 188th St., SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/21/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 11:15-11:30 Willow Lake Apts. 3002 32nd Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98198 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 12:00-12:15 Snack: 2:15-2:30 Windsor Heights Apts. 17229 32nd Ave A., SeaTac, WA 98188 Mon-Fri 6/17/22 – 8/31/22 Lunch: 12:20-12:40 Snack 2:55-3:05

Please feel free to contact the Des Moines Area Food Bank at [email protected] or 206-878-2660 with any questions.

