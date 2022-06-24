SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Burien, Bellevue and Seattle.

The first Open House is an historic 3 bedroom/1.75 bath beauty that sits perched on a lush nature-lined lot in Burien’s desirable Seahurst community:

Tucked down a quiet road, this delightfully inviting home is walkable to downtown and Olde Burien and all they have to offer.

Tranquil setting with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks & beaches.

Convenient commute to Downtown Seattle & Seatac with easy access to freeways.

Wrap around deck w/ a peek-a-boo view of the sound.

Old world charm featuring hardwood floors downstairs & upstairs.

Recently remodeled kitchen & bathroom.

Enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace.

Unfinished basement w/ 11 ft ceilings offers tons of space for a workshop, storage or other options to explore.

Inspection report available.

WHEN:

Friday, June 24: 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25: 10 a.m. – Noon Sunday, June 26: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 15239 24th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1954817 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1923 Approx. House SqFt: 2,210 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 9,940 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 25: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,825,000 MLS Number: 1939445 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 1964 Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.

Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.

Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 25: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,000 MLS Number: 1949250 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1930 Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – opportunity knocks at this original mid-century basement rambler:

The hardwoods can look amazing again!

Great living room w/picture windows & fossil stone FP opens to a formal dining.

The galley kitchen gives way to a sm breakfast area & backyard access.

3 bdrms, 1 bath will need some love.

Downstairs has a bonus room, then the rest is unfinished, w/workshop, furnace, water heater plus LOTS of storage and open space ready for your creativity.

Located on a large corner lot w/fenced back & side yards, an area for a dog run, garden or RV. Carport & detached garage! Fun slide, too.

Nearby freeways, Seattle, shopping & eateries in Burien, West Seattle & more!

Bring your ideas & tools to make it yours!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 26: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 10254 1st Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $489,000 MLS Number: 1952014 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1954 Approx. House SqFt: 1,920 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,550 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

