Nathan Miller is the new Animal Control Officer for C.A.R.E.S. of Des Moines.

Miller is passionate about animals. He was involved in Weimaraner Rescue in the midwest before moving here. He has completed both National Animal Care and Control courses levels 1 & 2.

In addition, Miller will attend the Criminal Justice Training Commission/WA Animal Control Association’s Animal Control Officer Academy training.

Together with the team at C.A.R.E.S., Miller is excited to work with and engage with Des Moines residents.

His team is planning several “Meet and Greets” with him at upcoming Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Markets.

About C.A.R.E.S. OF Des Moines

C.A.R.E.S. is managed by Burien CARES Animal Control, which has been providing animal control services for the City of Burien since 2011. According to its website, it is a non-profit 501 c(3) Corporation that provides animal care and control authority for the city of Burien, and now Des Moines. It operates as a no-kill community animal shelter that houses and cares for Burien’s strays, and adopts out unclaimed animals to new loving families.

If a public safety emergency is occurring, like an in-progress vicious dog attack, CALL 911

All other Calls (Lost or Found Pets) Call: (206) 812-2737.

To report via email: [email protected].

For more information, visit https://www.caresanimalcontrol.org.