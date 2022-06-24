With temps expected in the 80s and perhaps even the 90s this weekend, the National Weather Service on Friday issued a Heat Advisory, in effect from Noon Saturday, June 25, to 11 p.m. on Monday night, June 27, 2022.

Prognosticators say though that temperatures will cool down Tuesday, June 28, with a slight chance of rain.

But for those sensitive to it, there could be a moderate risk of heat-related illness over the next few days.

“Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration,” NOAA said.

“Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.”

Officials also warn of trying to cool off in our area’s waters, which may be surprisingly cold.

“A significant increase in cold- and high-water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.”

Here’s the Heat Advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness..

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A significant increase in cold- and high- water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 . North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 . North wind 9 to 13 mph. Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 . Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Tuesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.



And here’s a video courtesy area resident Michael Snyder, aka @SeattleWXGuy: