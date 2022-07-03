Presented by Destination Des Moines, Randy Hansen – an American guitarist known throughout the world for his Rock Tribute Act honoring the late Jimi Hendrix – will perform as part of the Waterland Festival on Friday night, July 21, 2022.

This paid concert will run from 7 – 10:30 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park. Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased here.

For over 30 years, Hansen has been building a reputation as the foremost Hendrix tribute on Earth. As one of the only players officially recognized by the Hendrix family, Randy has been successfully doing his act since the 70s, stunning audiences worldwide as he channels the spirit of Jimi and perfectly recreates the stage presence and skill of the legendary Axeman. Randy is also a composer/artist in his own right, with many claims of fame. Most notably, Randy wrote and performed 19 minutes of the soundtrack to the Academy Award winning film, Apocalypse Now.

Local band ‘Uncle Ernie’ will open the show at 7 p.m. with Hansen taking the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Guests must be 21+ and over with valid hardcopy of ID.

If you haven’t seen Hansen before, here’s a great video showing his skills:

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.: