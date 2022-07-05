Destination Des Moines annual all-ages “Smoke on the Water” Community BBQ will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Beach Park Picnic Shelter.

This all ages fundraiser event – which runs from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – will help benefit the July 4th Fireworks Over Des Moines, and all the other fun events brought to you by Destination Des Moines.

“Join us for great BBQ catered by L&S BBQ – choice of either a Pulled Pork Sandwiches or Pulled Chicken Sandwich, side dishes include Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Root Beer Floats, Potato Chips, bottled water. plus we’ll have the Beer and Wine Garden!

“Come out and have some delicious fun while helping out your community!”

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15 Seniors: $12 Kids*: $9* (Younger than 12) Kids younger than 3 eat free with a paid adult admission



Many thanks to the sponsors of this event:

Salon Michelle Des Moines Legacy Foundation Recology CleanScapes Mount Ranier Pool John L Scott Realty The Waterland Blog



…and also a thank you to all of you who attend, the proceeds of these event help fund other local community events like the Des Moines Fireworks, other Waterland Festival events, Halloween Wine Walks & more!