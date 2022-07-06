Des Moines’ Waterland Festival and Parade is set for Saturday, July 23, 2022 – and here how YOU can be in the parade, which will start at 6 p.m.

The Waterland Grand Parade will follow the Jr. Parade (which starts lining up at 4:30 p.m. near Red Robin) through the Marina District.

Join your community along Marine View Drive as you enjoy the Jr. Parade followed by the Grand Parade, which is a Seafair-Sanctioned Community Event.

“See all of your SeaFair Favorites: Seafair Pirates, Commodores, and Clowns will all be HERE!”

It all happens in the Marina District, with main parade staging happening at the new Des Moines Elementary School (23801 16th Ave S.; map below) starting at 4 p.m.

“Would you like to be in this year’s Waterland Parade, a Seafair Festival sanctioned event?” organizers said. “Have a cool boat, car, or other vehicle you’d like to use as a float? Have a cool community you want to represent? Have a neighbor with one of these that might want to show off?”

NEW FOR 2022 – WATERLAND KIDS’ FESTIVAL

The Waterland Kids’ Festival kicks off with the Des Moines Farmer’s Market Kids’ Day from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jr. Parade Application & Parental Consent form: https://form.jotform.com/221544412043039

Noon – 4 p.m.:

Pirates Plunder at the Beach Park Kids Chalk Art Old McDebbie’s Farm Petting Zoo Pirate Photo Booth Jr. Parade Mini-Float Construction Parade line up at 4:30 p.m.



** This is a FREE community Event, but Donations are welcome!!**

More info and Grand Parade Application is here:

For more info, please call 206-409-9019 or email [email protected].