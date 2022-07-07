SPONSORED :

Two Vintage Sales are happening in Normandy Park this weekend – on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Vintage Furniture, Home Decor Some new items Pop-up Sale: Vintage, Pyrex, Collectables



Questions? Please call 206-383-3873.

WHAT: 2 VINTAGE SALES! WHEN: Friday, July 8 & Saturday, July 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: 19411 Normandy Park Drive SW, 98166: