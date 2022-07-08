MISSING: Gracie J. Williams is a 14-year-old girl who is missing, and was last seen in the 5 Corners area of Burien on July 5, 2022.

Her family is asking for the public to please share this post and help them find Gracie.

Gracie was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and Jeans.

She is possibly in the White Center, Burien & Tukwila area of Washington.

MISSING JUVENILE:

Gracie J. Williams

Last seen in Burien, WA at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022

    • Native American: Makah Nation
    • Age: 14
    • Height: 5′ 3″
    • Weight: 120lbs
    • Hair: Brown eyes
    • Eyes: Brown hair

If you have any information on Gracie’s whereabouts please call the Burien Police Department at (206)-296-3311 or 911 and reference Case #C22022214.