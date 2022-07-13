The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a pellet gun shooting on I-5 that happened Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022.

Troopers say that at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, they received a 9-1-1 call from a driver reporting that their vehicle was shot at on northbound I-5 near S. 200th Street in SeaTac (map below).

Once troopers arrived, the victim driver explained that a Silver Chevrolet Equinox was tailgating them while traveling northbound I-5 near S. 200th, then pulled along the passenger side of their vehicle and shot what appeared to be a handgun.

The right rear passenger window was blown out, but thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was a white Mazda CX5.

The suspect in the Equinox was described by the victim as an African American female with braided hair. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed after shooting at the victim.

Further investigation at the scene led investigators to believe that the gun fired was a pellet gun due to the indents on the victim vehicle.