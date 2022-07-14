A Des Moines Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, and donors are needed.

Blood supplies are low now, so all donations are appreciated.

This Aug. 9 event is being organized by Yoshiko Grace Matsui.

Eligibility requirement for donating blood – please see the Bloodworks NW website at:

To schedule, click below:

https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=776B

Grace Lutheran Church is located at 22975 24th Ave S.: