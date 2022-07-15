The City of Des Moines – in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and adjacent agencies – has reduced the speed limit on Pacific Highway South (SR-99), from 45MPH to 40MPH, effective Monday, July 18, 2022.

“This reduction of the speed limit is intended to address traffic and safety concerns along the Pacific Highway South corridor,” the city said in a statement.

The city added:

“Since major improvements to the corridor in 2005, a significant increase in development and pedestrian activities, including Sound Transit expansion, have taken place.

“The reduction of the speed limit from 45MPH to 40MPH acknowledges the increased conflicts due to growth while seeking to provide a safe corridor for all users.”