REMINDER : Join in on the FUN at this year’s ‘Smoke on the Water Community BBQ,’ coming up this Friday, July 22 and brought to you by Destination Des Moines.

This all ages fundraiser event – which runs Friday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – will help benefit the July 4th Fireworks Over Des Moines, and all the other fun events brought to you by local nonprofit Destination Des Moines.

“Join us for great BBQ catered by L&S BBQ – choice of either a Pulled Pork Sandwiches or Pulled Chicken Sandwich, side dishes include Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Root Beer Floats, Potato Chips, bottled water. plus we’ll have the Beer and Wine Garden!

“Come out and have some delicious fun while helping out your community!”

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15 Seniors: $12 Kids*: $9* (Younger than 12) Kids younger than 3 eat free with a paid adult admission



To purchase tickets, click below:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

There are lots of opportunities to volunteer this weekend at the Community BBQ, Waterland Parade, Waterland Kids Events, and Wheels & Keels – email [email protected] for more information.

Many thanks to the sponsors of this event:

Salon Michelle Des Moines Legacy Foundation Recology CleanScapes Mount Ranier Pool John L Scott Realty The Waterland Blog



…and also a thank you to all of you who attend, the proceeds of these event help fund other local community events like the Des Moines Fireworks, other Waterland Festival events, Halloween Wine Walks & more!

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.: