The Waterland Parade returned to an in-person event this year, marching right through downtown Des Moines on Marine View Drive on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Organized by Destination Des Moines, the fun began with the Junior Parade, followed by the big main parade.

Participants included local dignitaries, organizations, churches, drill teams, Seafair Clowns, PIRATES! and more, under clear sunny, summer skies.

Below is an edited video of the parade, which we live-streamed on our Facebook page (“Like” us here to get notifications for when we’re live):