Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend – in Renton, Tukwila, Federal Way and Seattle.

First up – located in desirable Summerfield, this large 2,560 square home on .47 acre lot is just the personal oasis you’ve been looking for:

Amazing landscaping reaching up to greenspace is perfect for wildlife viewing while enjoying the outdoor space of two terraced yards and a charming split patio.

This gem also features 2 master suites on the upper level along with a bedroom and 3/4 bath on the main.

Charming designer colors throughout, Air-Conditioning, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, large open concept kitchen with two ovens, new roof and so much more to see.

Situated on a private drive this property even boasts RV/boat parking.

You really don’t want to miss this one.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 30: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 15601 SE 157 Street, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $809,000 MLS Number: 1974260 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 20,556 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Welcome home to your private oasis! This home sits tucked away from the road surrounded by trees:

From the driveway, walk onto the large deck running the entire length of the house, perfect for entertaining.

Main floor has 2beds & full bath w/jetted tub.

Large windows bathe living & dining rooms w/ natural light offering territorial views from both spaces.

Downstairs opens to 2nd living room w/ built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplace, & exterior access-MIL potential.

You’ll appreciate the addition of AC, closets & desk for crafters or home office.

Down the hall leads to the laundry room & primary bedroom complete w/ ensuite.

No shortage of storage w/the oversized 2car garage & workspace.

Home has flat & sloped yard space.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 30: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 4917 S 112th Street, Tukwila, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $750,000 MLS Number: 1964339 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1960 Approx. House SqFt: 2,160 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,893 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1-bath, top level condo unit that’s part of the Village at Redondo community:

Bedroom has roomy walk-in closet.

Open concept living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen.

Newer interior paint, carpet & window treatments.

New siding, deck, storage door, slider & windows on deck side of building. SS refrigerator, Washer/Dryer & all appliances stay.

Balcony with territory view has storage.

No rental cap.

Amenities include recreation & fitness center + 2 swimming pools and spas.

1 carport (#176), water, sewer & garbage are included in HOA.

Minutes away from access to I-5, Hwy 99 & A line bus stop; lightrail station will be 1 mile away.

Close to Redondo Beach, restaurants, schools & shopping centers.

Ready to move in!

WHEN:

Friday, July 29: 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1812 S 284th Lane #C203, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $260,000 MLS Number: 1968074 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 717 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a charming 1934 Bungalow:

Light-filled living room and dining room with wood floors and coved ceilings.

The kitchen features an eating nook and lots of storage.

Upstairs bedrooms with cedar-lined closets and period trim, flooded with natural light.

Lower level 3rd daylight bedroom, bath, and Rec room.

Large, attached 26-foot garage with space for storage and workbench.

Back deck for barbecues and relaxing.

Large flat, all-usable backyard for a sunny garden and fun play area.

Fenced yard, perfect for pets & safe play areas.

Shed or office or playhouse or art or yoga studio.

Alley access too.

Close to the awesome amenities of Crown Hill and Greenwood.

Great schools and walkable to many shopping and transit options and nearby Carkeek Park.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 30: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 9239 7th Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98117 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $795,000 MLS Number: 1968093 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1934 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Lot Size: 5042 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

