Des Moines Police Detectives this week obtained additional information through an investigation, establishing probable cause to arrest a suspect related to an incident on July 24, 2022 for theft of a vehicle with a child inside.

Luckily, the child was evaluated by fire personnel – as uninjured – and was quickly reunited with its mother.

On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, dayshift patrol officers conducted pro-active patrols and successfully located the associated suspect.

The 24-year-old male suspect was contacted and taken into custody and later booked into the King County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Kidnapping 2nd degree.

Read our previous coverage here.