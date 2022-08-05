SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Des Moines this weekend.
This is a lovely North-Hill home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac looking for a new story.
Original owner, 1st time on market with loads of opportunity for a lucky buyer.
Hardwoods throughout main hidden under carpet for years will gleam like new again.
Bright & open living room w/ fireplace.
Large eat-in kitchen that opens up to a spacious deck and fenced pvt backyard.
3 beds & bath up and additional family room w/ fireplace and bar downstairs.
Utility/storage & laundry room w/ half bath as well as a flex/work from home space room off the garage.
Freshly painted w/ all new baseboard trim just ready for some upgrades.
Location is a dream. Walk to North Hill primary school as well as Puget Sound & the vibrant Des Moines waterfront.
Close to light-rail & freeways.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Aug. 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 20222 5th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $589,000
- MLS Number: 1970103
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year built: 1962
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
