REMINDER : Theater in the Park returns to Des Moines this Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 when the Seattle Shakespeare Company brings Cymbeline, a very progressive love story to our community.

This free outdoor performance will start at 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center.

Also be sure to mark you calendar for Aug. 21, when BAT Theatre performs “The Play’s the Thing” at Des Moines Beach Park:

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: