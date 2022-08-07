Des Moines-based local nonprofit SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) is seeking help to save sea life and comfort children, with a “Sea Pup Patrol” program.

“Help local children and marine animals, too!”

Your gift will allow first responders to provide stuffed animals for children in crisis and help save sea life.

This summer, SR3 is partnering with first responders to provide stuffed animals for children in crisis.

You can help by joining SR3 and the Des Moines Police Department at the Des Moines Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just look for SR3’s marine wildlife ambulance when you arrive!

When you donate $30 to SR3, a marine-themed stuffed animal will be given to help comfort a child in crisis. For a $50 gift, two stuffed animals will be donated.



Can’t make it to the market? Donate online here:

“Your gift will help rescue and protect marine wildlife in the Pacific Northwest.

“Thank you for your support!”