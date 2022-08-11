Early Thursday morning, Aug. 11, 2022 at around 2:12 a.m., Des Moines Police were dispatched to a reported head-on collision that injured two, with one vehicle flipped over on Pacific Highway S. at S. 216th Street (map below).

Police say that one driver was extricated from a vehicle and transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The other driver also sustained significant, yet non-life threatening, injuries.

All lanes of Pacific Highway S. between S. 220th Street and S. 216th Street were closed to allow the Des Moines Police Major Collision Team to conduct an investigation.

All lanes of Pacific Highway S. were later re-opened.