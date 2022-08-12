Local preservationists working to save the Masonic Home/Landmark property have been able to get a redo of the SEPA EIS (State Environmental Protection Act Environment Impact Statement) process, and they encourage others to chime in with public comments.

There is an online/virtual public comment meeting by Zoom set for this coming Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 6 p.m.

“Attendance and comments will be helpful,” organizers said.

Here is the link to the meeting, and all are asked to register at this link in advance if you’d like to attend and comment:

“Please join us for a second virtual public scoping meeting during the public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Zenith Properties Building Demolition Application.

“It is one of several ways the public may provide comment on the scope of the Draft EIS. You can also comment using traditional mail or our online comment form. The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, at 6 pm. Participants should register in advance and plan to join at 6 pm sharp.

“The virtual meeting will include a short presentation, a question and answer session about the EIS process, and a public comment forum through the Zoom platform. Participants must register in advance and join from a computer or tablet on the Zoom platform in order to provide verbal comment during this event. The meeting will conclude when the last registered participant has given comment. Comments will be received in alphabetical order by last name.

“This meeting will be recorded by Zoom and all comments during the formal comment period will be documented for official public record.”

If you cannot make the virtual SEPA EIS meeting, you can still comment by email up until Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at this link: