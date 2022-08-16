2022 BLUES & BREWS ANNUAL RAFFLE – explore Des Moines…for just $10 bucks!

Whether you are a lifer or just discovering our jewel of a town, here’s your chance to experience it all for just $10. You’ll enter to win a bunch of restaurant gift cards, wine, meat and seafood, massages, oil changes and other fun stuff valued at over $2,000!

Below are participating businesses:

Restaurants:

    • Kaihana Sushi $100 gift card
    • Tuscany at Des Moines Creek $100 gift card
    • Auntie Irene’s $50 gift card
    • Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant $100 gift card
    • Anchor Espresso $50 gift card and exclusive wine from Walla Walla
    • Creole Soul $100 gift card
    • TeaCup $50 gift card
    • All-Stars Sports Bar $60 gift card
    • Athens Pizza & Pasta $70 gift card
    • Jack’s Country Restaurant $30 gift card
    • Anthony’s $200 gift card
    • Dee Des Moines Thai $50 gift card
    • Quarterdeck wine donation $50
    • Wally’s $100 Gift Card
    • B&E Meats: $170

Other:

    • Waterland Arcade $50
    • Des Moines Therapeutic Massage $100
    • Carriage Country Quilts $50
    • Winston Auto $310 worth of oil changes
    • Aesthetic Specialist $50

Reserve your raffle tickets now at:

www.drinktomusic.org/raffle

The winner will be drawn at the Blues & Brews Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Need not be present to win.

100% of net proceeds from Blues & Brews and this raffle, go to causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines / Normandy Park, WA.

ALSO…it’s not too late to buy your 2022 Blues & Brews Festival tickets for Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are going fast, and last year this event sold out clean! Get your tickets now at www.DrinkToMusic.org .

“Hope to see you there!”