2022 BLUES & BREWS ANNUAL RAFFLE – explore Des Moines…for just $10 bucks!

Whether you are a lifer or just discovering our jewel of a town, here’s your chance to experience it all for just $10. You’ll enter to win a bunch of restaurant gift cards, wine, meat and seafood, massages, oil changes and other fun stuff valued at over $2,000!

Below are participating businesses:

Restaurants:

Kaihana Sushi $100 gift card Tuscany at Des Moines Creek $100 gift card Auntie Irene’s $50 gift card Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant $100 gift card Anchor Espresso $50 gift card and exclusive wine from Walla Walla Creole Soul $100 gift card TeaCup $50 gift card All-Stars Sports Bar $60 gift card Athens Pizza & Pasta $70 gift card Jack’s Country Restaurant $30 gift card Anthony’s $200 gift card Dee Des Moines Thai $50 gift card Quarterdeck wine donation $50 Wally’s $100 Gift Card B&E Meats: $170



Other:

Waterland Arcade $50 Des Moines Therapeutic Massage $100 Carriage Country Quilts $50 Winston Auto $310 worth of oil changes Aesthetic Specialist $50



Reserve your raffle tickets now at:

The winner will be drawn at the Blues & Brews Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Need not be present to win.

100% of net proceeds from Blues & Brews and this raffle, go to causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines / Normandy Park, WA.

ALSO…it’s not too late to buy your 2022 Blues & Brews Festival tickets for Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are going fast, and last year this event sold out clean! Get your tickets now at www.DrinkToMusic.org .

“Hope to see you there!”