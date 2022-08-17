SPONSORED :

Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gifts is an Adventure in Retail Therapy!

Sometimes you just need an escape from the ordinary. A visit to Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gift Shop is just that. AND it can help you create your own personal escape from the ordinary right at home in your indoor or outdoor space.

Owner Lyn and her husband John – along with their dedicated staff – work hard everyday to make your visit special by offering carefully curated and artfully presented plants, shrubs, trees, gift and home goods, tools and more so you can create a home and garden oasis to soothe your senses.

Right now, you will find an amazing variety of hydrangeas, over 40 varieties and over 400 specimens, all on sale 25% off through the end of August. In addition their selection of indoor plants are delivered fresh weekly, often in hard to find varieties.

Along with the flora you will find decorative items from elegant to whimsical for your entry, patio or garden. This includes Mad Mats indoor and outdoor rugs. Billing themselves as the GOLD standard, the company presents recycled and fade proof rugs in a dazzling variety of colors, patterns and sizes. Sure to dress up any space, there is a huge selection from which to choose at Zenith Holland.

You can round out the beauty of your patio with the soothing sound of water in a self-contained and premium quality Fiore Stone fountain. Rarely on sale, this is your opportunity to save 15% off the entire selection now through September! That’s a savings of $150 on an average statement piece size, normally retailing for $1000.00. Built to last for years to come; they are low maintenance and require no special piping to function. Delivery and Installation are available for an additional cost. Lyn proudly states, “We have the best selection of fountains in the south end!” But don’t wait, there are still weeks of good weather left to enjoy your water feature and the early shopper will enjoy the best selection.

Another special focus has been to fill the shop with unique and artisanal home and gift ware. A big shipment of seagrass baskets is currently on hand, offering sizes and shapes which are right on trend for the more naturalistic home. Some are cleverly lined with plastic to accommodate potted plans, while others are excellent for corralling clutter of all sorts from toys ( dog or kid variety) to magazines or firewood. They lend a texture and visual interest while remaining true to integrity in craftsmanship. It’s pretty safe to say you will want a change before these will wear out!

You’ll find them in the bursting-at-the-seams gift shop filled with delights to grace your whole home, including kitchen and bath. Speaking of the bath, check out their abundant selection of luxury spa goods, including offerings from The Handmade Soap Company, handmade in Ireland. Effusive Grapefruit and Irish moss soap or hand cream are a self care treat or perfect gift to show your thoughtful intentions. Bringing you new discoveries from all over is a guiding principle for Lyn as she sorts through merchandise selection to present something special on your every visit.

Ready for a break from the ordinary? Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gift Shop is open daily for you to stroll and discover. Or if you need to make a quick in-and-out their helpful and experienced staff can make suggestions to save you time and ensure success.

Come see for yourself!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/