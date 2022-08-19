SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) has partnered with local emergency responders to provide marine themed stuffed animals to local children in crisis, and they’ll be at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The SR3 marine wildlife ambulance will be parked at the Farmers Market from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, where community members can donate the marine-themed stuffed animals — “Officer Orca,” “Sergeant Sea Otter,” “Captain Humpback,” and “Chief Seal” – to local crisis responders.

Proceeds from this event will go directly to work rescuing and protecting sick, injured or entangled marine animals in the Pacific Northwest.

A live feed of current seal pup patients at the SeaLife Rescue Center will also be on display at the ambulance.

With every $30 donation, supporters will be providing a stuffed animal to comfort a child and helping a marine animal in need. Donations can be made throughout the month of August on SR3’s website.

WHO: SR3 and the Des Moines Police Department – Casey Mclean, Executive Director and Veterinary Nurse; a representative from the Des Moines Police Dept. WHAT: SR3 marine wildlife ambulance and marine-themed stuffed animals to be donated to Des Moines Police Department; live web feed of current seal pup patients at SeaLife Rescue Center. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHERE: Des Moines Farmers Market, 22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below).

Local businesses the Quarterdeck, Des Moines and Normandy Park Rotary, John L. Scott Real Estate, Doug Myers at Edward Jones and Luminosity PR have sponsored the Sea Pup Patrol effort.