Kids Day at Des Moines Beach Park will be this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m..

The City of Des Moines Arts Commission and Human Services are partnering with the Des Moines Library to present a Kids Show and Community Engagement Resource Day on Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Beach Park Promontory.

This will be a pre-show to the Summer Concert Series, which runs from 6-8:30 p.m. that same day in the Meadow.

“This event will engage young members of our community and their families with arts, music, and vital community resources,” organizers said.

Additional participants include The Highline Foundation, Catholic Community Services, SR3, & more.

There will be live music from Steel Drum artist lan Dobson at 4:30 p.m., giveaways and craft tables for all to enjoy.

After the Kids Day events be sure to stay and jam with Folk/Americana artist Five Letter Word, starting at 7 p.m.. Food vendors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Rochelle at [email protected] with any questions.