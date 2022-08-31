SPONSORED :

Welcome Marina Mercantile

Please join us in welcoming the Marina Mercantile to the Des Moines community!

Marina Mercantile will offer Des Moines residents and visitors a carefully curated selection of fine wines, craft beer, quality cheese and specialty food products from around the world. Stop in for a bite, pick up lunch for the office, or find everything you need to feed a hungry crowd at home. Weekly specials will include items like prime rib and roast chicken to go, along with all the sides to make a meal!

Please join them for their GRAND OPENING on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 for a day of food, fun, drink specials, music and more!

Thank you to Brenda and team for bringing the Marina Mercantile to Des Moines!

Waterland Arcade

Jason and his staff provide a fun, safe, and family-friendly local hidden treasure for people of all ages.

The Waterland Arcade offers over 50 classic arcade and pinball games and over 40 craft beers and ciders in cold cans. They are praised for their mellow, friendly and nostalgic atmosphere.

Their hours are Monday- Saturday 12pm-11pm, and Sunday by reservation. Want to rent it out for an upcoming birthday party? Visit waterlandarcade.com for more information!

Thank you, Jason, for your dedication to provide this one of a kind spot for our community and your eagerness to lend a hand to your community neighbors. You are appreciated!

Lighthouse NW – Upcoming Workshop October 1st

Please join for free either in person or online for Lighthouse’s Recognizing and Responding to Domestic Abuse Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. This will be held at The Mountain Church, 2038 S 222nd Street in Des Moines.

During this workshop, experts from the field will share the realities of domestic abuse, how to identify and respond in safe and effective ways, and stories of healing and life transformation. Come learn how Lighthouse is successfully breaking the cycle of domestic abuse and discover ways you can participate in saving the lives of women and children right now and for generations to come.

Thank you Lighthouse, for your heart and your mission, and the work you are doing in our community to break the cycle one relationship at a time. Please go Lighthouse NW | Kindful for more information and to register.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

