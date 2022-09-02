SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Burien this weekend, at a beautiful top floor at the Simsbury condominium:

Ideally located in the heart of Burien with easy access to Town Square, shopping, restaurants, parks, freeways and SeaTac Airport.

Comfortable one-level living with lobby entrance, elevator and two designated parking spots in secured garage.

Quiet, spacious, light-filled unit with two bedrooms and 1.75 baths.

Open floorplan featuring an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, fresh paint and generous living area that opens to one of three decks to enjoy the Mt Rainier and territorial views.

All appliances stay in this immaculate, move-in-ready condo.

This one won’t last!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 3: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 430 SW 156th Street #301, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $525,000 MLS Number: 1990771 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 2001 Approx. House SqFt: 1,388 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



MAP:

