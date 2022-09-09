The City of Des Moines this week announced that construction of its 2022 asphalt overlay program on Redondo Beach Drive S. – from S. 282nd Street to the boat launch (map below) – has begun.

It is anticipated that construction activities associated with the project will be completed by the end of September, 2022.

This project consists of a pavement overlay and associated sidewalk improvements on Redondo Beach Drive S. from the northern limits of the recently-completed boardwalk to S. 282nd Street. The existing public sidewalk between Redondo Way South and S. 282nd Street on the north side of the roadway is partially on private property, assessor tax ID 720360-1766, and is not ADA compliant.

“The construction team will do their best to minimize disruptions to residents, property owners, and businesses,” the city said.

Traffic control and pedestrian access along the street will be maintained at all times during the project.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Project Manager Mike Kwispond at (206)-870-6585 or [email protected].