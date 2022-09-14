Have you seen the five beautiful new utility box artworks that have been installed around Des Moines?

These new public art pieces are located in five locations throughout the city.

Regional artists were encouraged to apply through the Des Moines Arts Commission to showcase their work, and four were awarded the opportunity.

“We are proud to reveal them to our community and those driving Des Moines’s streets,” organizers said.

Below are photos of the art, along with brief descriptions about each project:

“OCTOPUS”

BY BLANCA SANTANDER, SEATTLE, WA

LOCATION: 22600 block of Pacific Highway S.l east side

This piece is meant to bring out the spirit of the waterfront by showing us the dreamy and alien essence of the sea. A Pacific Giant Octopus swims through the air with sprawling arms, surrounded by jellyfish and sea stars. The air around them is cloudy, but the presence of sea creatures reminds us of deep waters. The blend of the nature of air and water sustains that dreamy sense, reminding passerby’s of how close, yet far away, the sea and its creatures are.

“PINK ICHIMATSU”

NAOKO MORISAWA, LYNNWOOD , WA

LOCATION: S. KENT‐DES MOINES ROAD / PACIFIC HIGHWAY S.; CENTER ISLAND, NE CORNER

My artwork is handmade mosaic painting made of hundreds of small slices of natural, oil- stained or painted wood pieces on wood board. I like to incorporate the grain patterns and enhance the natural beauty with oil-stain. The life of tree and energy of each grain of wood are why I use wood.

“SILVER LINING”

MINH CARRICO, EDMONDS, WA

LOCATION: 21600 BLOCK OF MARINE VIEW DR. S.; EAST SIDE

The 196 iPhone images represent the countless walks during the summer of 2011 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to compel my newborn child to take a nap.

“WELL HELLO THERE”

CLARE PARFITT, DES MOINES, WA

LOCATION: S 216TH ST / PACIFIC HIGHWAY S.; SW CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION



This piece portrays a curious harbor seal. The title expresses what I think the seal might be saying and thinking. I swim year round in Puget Sound in a wetsuit, usually from the beach park, and with other friends from a swim group at Redondo or Saltwater state park. There are often many curious people watching me and asking me questions afterwards. When swimming, I frequently have encounters with inquisitive and friendly seals, who swim right up to me and often follow me throughout my swim. I love communing with these curious and intelligent animals.

“BEACH PARK SUNSET”

CLARE PARFITT, DES MOINES, WA

LOCATION: KENT‐DES MOINES ROAD / MARINE VIEW DR. S; NORTHEAST CORNER

This piece portrays a sunset as seen from the Des Moines beach park, where the creek runs into the Sound. I love the lone tree that is often silhouetted against the colorful sky. I live 2 blocks from the beach park and walk down there almost every day. I am inspired by this beautiful area of Des Moines in my backyard and have witnessed many amazing sunsets.

More information about the work and the artists can be found of the Des Moines Arts Commissions website.

www.desmoinesartscommission.com/utility-box-wrap.