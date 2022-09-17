Mt. Rainier snatches victory over Tahoma 13-6

Mt. Rainier survived Tahoma in a 13-6 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Tahoma High on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in local football action.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Mt. Rainier moved in front of Tahoma 13-0 going into the final quarter.

The Rams chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Their record is now 3-0 on the season, and they will next face Auburn on Friday, Sept. 23 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

Over and out: Kennedy Catholic punches through Kentwood 44-13

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Kentwood 44-13 on Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022 in boys varsity football.

Kennedy thundered in front of Kentwood 22-0 to begin the second quarter, before opening a lopsided 37-0 gap over the Conquerors at half time.

Kentwood finally scored to come within 37-6 in the third quarter.

The Lancers and the Conquerors each scored in the final quarter.

This was an away conference game at French Field.

Kennedy improves its record to 2-1 on the season.

Highline Pirates blank Interlake Saints 57-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Highline High’s 57-0 blanking of the Interlake Saints on Thursday night, Sept. 15 in boys varsity football action.

This was a home conference game held at Highline Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates improved their record to 2-1 on the season.

Kentridge rides to cruise-control win over Decatur 47-14

Kentridge’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur 47-14 during this local football game.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Chargers fought to a 32-7 halftime margin at the Golden Gators’ expense.

Kentridge pulled to a 39-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Chargers outscored the Golden Gators 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

Lake Stevens darts by Federal Way in easy victory 63-21

Lake Stevens’ offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Federal Way 63-21 in a local high school football matchup.

Federal Way Todd Beamer survives taut tilt with Kent-Meridian 29-27

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Todd Beamer passed in a 29-27 victory at Kent-Meridian’s expense in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Sept. 16.

Bellevue produces precision performance against Liberty 54-13

Bellevue’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Liberty during a 54-13 blowout for a local high school football victory on Friday, Sept. 16.

Vancouver Evergreen shuts off the power on Kentlake 42-9

Vancouver Evergreen scored early and often to roll over Kentlake 42-9 on Friday, Sept. 16 in local football.

Evergreen drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Kentlake after the first quarter.

The Plainsmen opened a thin 14-3 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Evergreen charged to a 35-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Plainsmen added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

You’re reading a news brief powered by South King Media using Lede AI and ScoreStream, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

By helping keep score while you are watching the game, you’re helping us at South King Media provide the truly local coverage you’ve told us you want. Thanks!