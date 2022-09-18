A tip of the helmet to MRHS Assistant Coach Joey Martinez for info for this story.

The Mount Rainier Rams football team is now 3-0 after visiting the Tahoma Bears (0-3) at Maxwell stadium Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022, with a final score of 13-6.

Though the Rams controlled all aspects of the game, including the clock, the Bears were persistent and capitalized on any mistake the Rams made to keep it close.

Dev’Evon Chaney-Cooper (Senior) completed 71% of his passes (5 of 7) including a 27-yard pass to Kenly Nguyen (Senior) for a touchdown. Chaney-Cooper also ran for 114 yards on the night.

Mount Rainier’s trio of backs – Gabe Mose (Senior) Daniel Faasao (Junior) and Aaron Cabrera (Junior) –combined for another 85 yards and 1 TD on the night.

On the defensive side of the ball the Rams combined for three sacks on the night, including a game ending sack by Jase Martinez (Senior), Caleb Cabrera (Senior), and Moe MugaMuga (Senior). Daniel Faasao came up with another interception as well.

Martinez had a strip sack with fumble recovery, a half sack, a batted ball, and 2 tackles for loss.

Gabe Mose (Senior) had one sack on the night as well as a tackle for loss.

The Rams next game will be against Auburn at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Highline Memorial Stadium.

Here’s a video recap of the game: