SAVE THE DATE : Get your costumes and goodie bags ready for the annual Destination Des Moines Halloween Trick-or-Treat Path through the Marine View Drive business district on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 3 – 6 p.m.

Get the whole family dressed up for some safe trick or treating fun!

Local helpers will be there to help direct our boils, ghouls, and goblins through the crosswalks.

This free event is hosted by Destination Des Moines and Marina District Businesses.

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/608352834111859