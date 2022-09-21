Celebrate the last Saturday of the Season with a Harvest Festival at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join the fun with a real, working Cider Press – bring your own apples or purchase some at the market. They have containers, and this is free (although Donations are always appreciated).

There will also be an Apple Pie Baking Contest! Sign-up and bring your creation to the Market between 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Prizes awarded to the top three winners.