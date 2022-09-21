SPONSORED :

Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate is renting a fully remodeled mid-century apartment in Burien:

This light and spacious studio apartment is fully furnished if you want, or bring your own furniture.

The kitchen has white quartz countertops and brand new stainless appliances.

The western facing wall of windows opens to a deck to sit out side looks over this quiet Burien street.

Beautiful brick fireplace for cool nights.

The fully renovated bathroom has a marble tile and a rain shower!

Free parking right in front! 1 block from Olde Burien’s restaurants, shops, hot yoga and night life.

All Utilities included!

WHERE: 15420 9th Avenue SW #7, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

Rental Price: $1,950/month MLS Number: 1994934 Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1968 Approx. SqFt: 650 s.f.



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.