A Fall Harvest Fest will be celebrated this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the final Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market of the season.

The market will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the north marina parking lot.

Meet special guest Gwendolyn from Neighbor Lady Cheese.

There will also be fun fall events throughout the market for the whole family to enjoy!

Events

    • Press Your Own Cider! Bring your own apples or purchase them at the market. We have containers. Free (Donations always accepted and appreciated)!
    • Apple Pie Baking Contest! Sign-up and bring your creation to the Market between 10am-10:45 a.m. Prizes awarded to the first 3 places. Free to enter. Judging starts at 11 a.m.

Other activities will include:

    • Just Plain Folk – Live Music
    • Pizza Addict
    • Fish Basket
    • Blinchiki
    • Kids Pumpkin Painting
    • Meet Gwendolyn
    • Face Painting
    • Balloon Clown
    • Touch-a-Firetruck

More info here: https://dmfm.org/pages/harvest-festival

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: