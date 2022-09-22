A Fall Harvest Fest will be celebrated this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the final Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market of the season.

The market will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the north marina parking lot.

Meet special guest Gwendolyn from Neighbor Lady Cheese.

There will also be fun fall events throughout the market for the whole family to enjoy!

Events

Press Your Own Cider! Bring your own apples or purchase them at the market. We have containers. Free (Donations always accepted and appreciated)! Apple Pie Baking Contest! Sign-up and bring your creation to the Market between 10am-10:45 a.m. Prizes awarded to the first 3 places. Free to enter. Judging starts at 11 a.m.



Other activities will include:

Just Plain Folk – Live Music Pizza Addict Fish Basket Blinchiki Kids Pumpkin Painting Meet Gwendolyn Face Painting Balloon Clown Touch-a-Firetruck



More info here: https://dmfm.org/pages/harvest-festival

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: