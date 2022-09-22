A Fall Harvest Fest will be celebrated this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the final Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market of the season.
The market will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the north marina parking lot.
Meet special guest Gwendolyn from Neighbor Lady Cheese.
There will also be fun fall events throughout the market for the whole family to enjoy!
Events
-
- Press Your Own Cider! Bring your own apples or purchase them at the market. We have containers. Free (Donations always accepted and appreciated)!
- Apple Pie Baking Contest! Sign-up and bring your creation to the Market between 10am-10:45 a.m. Prizes awarded to the first 3 places. Free to enter. Judging starts at 11 a.m.
Other activities will include:
-
- Just Plain Folk – Live Music
- Pizza Addict
- Fish Basket
- Blinchiki
- Kids Pumpkin Painting
- Meet Gwendolyn
- Face Painting
- Balloon Clown
- Touch-a-Firetruck
More info here: https://dmfm.org/pages/harvest-festival
The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.:
