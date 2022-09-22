Northwest Symphony Orchestra will begin their 2022-2023 season with a family concert celebrating Music from Latin America on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Burien’s Highline Performing Arts Center.

The concert – which starts at 7:30 p.m. – is in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and will take place on the last day of this celebration month.

This live performance features Mexican guitar soloist Alejandra Reyes Zamorano, local tenor soloist Jose Iniguez, and flautist Sarah Bassingthwaighte. Guest speaker will be Jimmy Matta, former Mayor of the City of Burien, and they will also be joined with dancers from Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin.

The program features:

Danzon No. 2: Arturo Marquez Popular Boleros: Jose Iniguez, tenor soloist Huapango: Jose Pablo Moncayo Mambo: Christophe Chagnard Danzon No. 3: Arturo Marquez, soloist Alejandra Reyes Zamorano, guitar; Sarah Bassingthwaighte, flute

Libertango: Astor Piazzolla- with students from the Highline School District and Key to Change



TICKETS

Tickets are $15- $20, and can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets online at www.brownpapertickets.com at the following link-

…or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.

For more information on the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, full season and concert schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or call (206) 242-6321.

ABOUT NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Northwest Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1987, and has received local, regional, and national acclaim, having been featured several times on National Public Radio and once on NBC’s Today Show. The NWSO has received several national awards and has five commercially released CDs. Under the leadership of Music Director Dr. Anthony Spain, the mission of the NWSO is to be the premier orchestra in performing and promoting the music of contemporary Northwest composers while also performing, and educating, the public in the full spectrum of classical music.

The Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S 152nd St, Burien, WA 98148: