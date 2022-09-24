Needlepoint: Auburn sews up Mt. Rainier in slim triumph 20-17

Auburn surfed the tension to ride to a 20-17 nail-biter victory over Mt. Rainier on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Rams record is now 3-1 for the season.

Their next game is at home on Thursday, Sept. 29 vs Kentwood.

Stop sign: Highline High renders Evergreen’s offense pointless 58-0

Highline High Pirates version of rock-solid defense completely stymied White Center rivals the Evergreen Wolverines 58-0 in a local high school football matchup on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Pirates are now 3-1 for the season.

Their next game is Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sammamish.

Not for the faint of heart: Tahoma topples Kentwood 27-20

Tahoma finally found a way to top Kentwood 27-20 in a Washington high school football matchup.

Score no more: Renton’s defense is flawless in stopping Foster 43-0

Renton’s defense throttled Tukwila Foster, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in a Washington high school football matchup on Friday, Sept. 23.

Foster’s record is now 0-5 for the season.

They next face Interlake on Friday, Sept. 30.

Federal Way engineers impressive victory over Kentridge 42-7

Federal Way turned in a thorough domination of Kentridge 42-7 in Washington high school football action on Friday, Sept. 23.

The first quarter gave Federal Way a 7-0 lead over Kentridge.

The Eagles registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Chargers.

Federal Way steamrolled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Chargers 14-0 in the last stanza.

Kentlake trips Todd Beamer in tenacious tussle 31-22

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Kentlake passed in a 31-22 victory at Federal Way Todd Beamer’s expense in a Washington high school football matchup on Friday, Sept. 23.

Kentlake drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Federal Way Todd Beamer after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Kentlake steamrolled to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a 16-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Storm warning: Lake Washington unleashes full fury on Hazen 42-20

Lake Washington ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Hazen 42-20 on Friday, Sept. 23 in local football action.

Lindbergh delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Interlake 21-13

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Lindbergh chalked up in tripping Interlake 21-13 on Friday, Sept. 23 in local football.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Eagles registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Saints.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.