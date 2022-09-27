Highline Public Schools’ new Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran will launch his community ‘Listening Tour’ on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Tyee High School in SeaTac.

In partnership with the Highline School Board, Duran will hold five regional community meetings to hear from families and community members about the current student experience and learn what is and isn’t working in the district.

Feedback from the community will be used to guide a review and update of the district’s strategic plan in the spring.

The community is invited to attend upcoming community meetings in person or virtually in October and November.

In-person community meetings will be hosted by school board members in the districts they represent.

Community members are welcome to attend any of the meetings, regardless of where they reside:

Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:00-8:00 p.m., Tyee High School – District 4 with Director Howell Monday, Oct. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Puget Sound Skills Center – District 2 with Director Alvarez Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Highline High School – District 3 with Director Van Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Evergreen High School – District 1 with Director Garcia Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mount Rainier High School – District 5 with Director Hagos



Virtual meetings will be held on Zoom.

Monday, Oct. 17, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Virtual (all regions) Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Virtual (all regions)



Duran also plans to visit every school and meet with every department in the district.

Read Superintendent Duran’s Entry Plan to learn more.