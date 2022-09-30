SR3, a Des Moines nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and protecting marine wildlife, will be hosting a Cornhole tournament at the All Star Sports Bar in Des Moines on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Come out and play for the friendly competition, and to raise funds to benefit marine animals in need!”

Suggested donation of $50 for a team of two, with all proceeds going directly toward rescuing and protecting marine animals.

Tourney Details:

Bags will fly at 5:30 p.m. All teams must check in by 5:15 p.m. 16 team maximum. We will play inside at the All Star Sports Bar, 22303 Marine View Drive, Des Moines (map below). Food and beverages available for purchase. All funds raised will benefit SR³. Winners will walk away with an All Star gift card. Enter for a chance to win fun SR³ swag!



There’s limited space, so register your team early at:

All Star Sports Bar is located at 22303 Marine View Dr S.:

SR3 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (Tax ID #45-1491069). All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.