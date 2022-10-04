Northwest music legend Joey Kline – who also happens to be the General Manager of Marina Mercantile – will be serenading Des Moinesians at the Mercantile on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Kline will perform for FREE, because that’s just the kind of guy he is.

He will play selections from his long musical career, which has included stints with Prudence Dredge, the Young Fresh Fellows, Joey Kline’s Wild West Show, Kline’s 57, Roy Loney And The Longshots, The Squirrels and more.

“I will always remember the fun of the Popllama era when The Acoustinauts and Prudence Dredge roamed the landscape,” Kline told The Waterland Blog.

Here are some videos that showcases Kline’s unique musical stylings:

Learn and listen to more of Kline here:

The Marina Mercantile is located at 22341 Marine View Drive S.: