Join Lighthouse NW for its 6th Annual Celebration Event benefiting survivors of domestic abuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

1 in 3 women will experience domestic abuse regardless of age, socio-economic status, race, religion, or education. This can seem overwhelming, but there is HOPE!

“Come celebrate with us and learn how Lighthouse NW is breaking the cycle of abuse in our community and how you can make a difference! We will have a live dessert auction and our online auction will come to an exciting close during the event! A request for donations will be made at the event.”

“Together we are breaking the cycle of domestic abuse and helping families create lives they love.​​​”