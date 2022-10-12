King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 that three projects in Des Moines would receive a total of $950,000 in funding from the King County Flood Control District.

The largest portion of the funding – $500,000 – will fund the final design and permitting of the McSorley Creek Shoreline and Estuary Restoration Project at Saltwater State Park, making the creek more accessible for fish and the beach more accessible to people.

An additional $250,000 will be used by the City of Des Moines to seek potential improvements to address flooding impacts to Des Moines Beach Park while bolstering both shoreline and estuary habitat.

“Two years ago, when I became Chair of the King County Flood Control District, I committed to ensuring our grant programs not only helped prevent flooding but did so in way that created a better environment – for our fish, for our children and for future generations,” Upthegrove said. “These projects will make local parks better for local residents and visitors, while also improving the environment for chinook salmon and other fish species.”

Des Moines will also receive $200,000 to help alleviate seasonal flooding issues from an undersized and aging storm system at the intersection of Kent-Des Moines Road and 16th Avenue South.

All three projects are funded by Flood Reduction Grants though the King County Flood Control District (KCFCD). In 2020, Councilmember Upthegrove became Chair of the KCFCD and led the effort to reaffirm the District’s commitment to a countywide multi-benefit approach to flood risk reduction by creating three new grant programs in addition to the original Flood Reduction Grant program.

The three new programs address the countywide flood issues associated with urban streams, coastal erosion/coastal flooding, and culvert replacement/fish passage restoration.