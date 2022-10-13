SAVE THE DATES : A Holiday Bazaar to benefit the Des Moines Auxiliary for Seattle Children’s Hospital will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

This event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Grace Lutheran Church (note this is a new location this year; map below).

This will be the organization’s 33rd annual Holiday bazaar.

“Come shop local crafts and vendors, fantastic gifts and decor, goodies from our bake sale, enter to win fabulous prizes at our raffle, get your picture with Santa and possibly walk away with a great door prize. 100% of our profits go directly to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“Feel great about holiday shopping while supporting children and families of our community.”

Admission is free.

“We hope to see you there!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2277417145748226

Grace Lutheran Church is located at 22975 24th Ave S.: