A serious multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 16th Ave S. and S. 260th Street in Des Moines (map below) early Friday morning, Oct. 14, 2022 resulted in a power outage.
South King Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire and Medic One responded.
Traffic was also impacted by the crash.
The incident is being investigated by Des Moines Police.
SKFR, PSF, Medic One on scene of a serious MVA at the intersection of 16 Ave S and S 260 St. The incident is being investigated by Des Moines PD, expect traffic impacts. pic.twitter.com/xSeCbqAIsg
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 14, 2022
Recent Comments