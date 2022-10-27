Highline MAST Aquarium at Redondo will be holding its annual “Fear on the Pier” event this Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“It’s October! You know what that means? Our annual Halloween festival will be full of hands-on activities, skeletons, and creepy crawlies of the sea on display.”

Come to this free, family/kid-friendly event to learn about different bones and help put together real marine mammal skeletons, learn about cool specimens, and enjoy many other activities!

Admission is FREE, and kids of all ages are encouraged to come in costume to receive a spooktacular treat.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2020898904964253

Highline MAST Aquarium at Redondo is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive S.: