South King Fire & Rescue responded Sunday night, Oct. 30, 2022 to the Redondo Pier, where they rescued two people in the water.
A small boat capsized, sending two people into the water.
Both were wearing life jackets, and were successfully rescued.
They were described as cold but stable.
SKFR @KingCoMedicOne are responding to a capsized boat off of Redondo. Reports of two people in the water. We have our Fireboat and Rescue Swimmers responding pic.twitter.com/Ayh3KYobe8
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) October 31, 2022
Both people have been pulled out of the water and are being evaluated.
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) October 31, 2022
@Southkingfire, along with #DesMoines PD, and @KingCoMedicOne responded to a water rescue this evening at the Redondo Pier. Small boat capsized sending both occupants into the water. Thankfully, both had Life-Jackets on. Both are described as cold but stable. pic.twitter.com/9v7t9yqHGA
— South Sound News (@southsoundnews) October 31, 2022
Recent Comments