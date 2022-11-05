A Shredding Event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Des Moines Activity Center (map below).

This event is open to all residents.

Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.

Accepted items include:

Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK) File Folders Envelopes



Not Accepted:

Cardboard Newspaper Boxes X-Rays Plastic



Event hosted by the Des Moines & Normandy Park Senior Advisory Committee.