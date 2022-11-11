The Krull Family’s fifth annual “Dinner or Pardon?” turkey food drive fundraiser started on Nov 1, and will continue outside their Normandy Park home through the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

This will be the fifth consecutive year for this great annual fundraiser put on by Candace, Tay, Ray and Daniel Krull.

People can vote by donating food into marked barrels to “eat” the turkeys or “pardon” them, and again this year it will benefit Transform Burien.

YOU can help choose whether to pardon the family-raised turkeys – on proud display outside in a large pen – or eat them for dinner by donating non-perishable food items into marked containers. Each donated food item is considered to be one vote. As of Nov. 11, 2022 the vote is 236 for Eat/Dinner and 308 for Pardon. Last year the fundraiser collected 4,572 total food donations, and the turkeys were pardoned. You can vote by donating non-perishable food outside their home, located at 20005 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park (map below) through Nov. 23.



Here’s a video of highlights from last year’s pardoning ceremony:





The ongoing event is held at the Krull’s house at 20005 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park: