All are invited to the Des Moines Activity Center for the ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

There will be two seatings for this event:

Seating 1: 9–10:15 a.m. Seating 2: 10:45–Noon



South King Fire will be there with their fire engine for kids of all ages to explore.

Choose your seating time and add all family members’ tickets to your cart at www.desmoineswa.gov/daysmart before going to checkout.

All child attendees must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Adults are $4, Kids 3-17 are $8, Toddlers 2y and younger are free.

You can also get your family signed up over the phone at 206-870-6527 or by email at [email protected].

The Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 S. 216th Street: